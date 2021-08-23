Overview

Dr. Domingo Tan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth and USMD Hospital at Arlington.



Dr. Tan works at Domingo Tan MD in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Umbilical Hernia, Incisional Hernia and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.