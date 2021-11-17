Dr. Domingo Suatengco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Suatengco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Domingo Suatengco, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Domingo Suatengco, MD is an Urology Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They graduated from University of Santo Tomas and is affiliated with Inova Fair Oaks Hospital.
Dr. Suatengco works at
Locations
-
1
About Care Gyn Associates Pllc3650 Joseph Siewick Dr Ste 309, Fairfax, VA 22033 Directions (703) 476-0901
-
2
Penderbrook Internal Medicine and Wellness Pllc4001 Fair Ridge Dr Ste 206, Fairfax, VA 22033 Directions (703) 476-0901
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Suatengco?
I was cancer-free for 8 years because of Dr. Suatengo. Following Cryosurgery, I was pain-free, and able to return to work next day. I have faith in this guy.
About Dr. Domingo Suatengco, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1104912294
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan
- Graduate Hospital
- University of Santo Tomas
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Suatengco has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Suatengco accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Suatengco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Suatengco works at
Dr. Suatengco has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Suatengco on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Suatengco. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Suatengco.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Suatengco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Suatengco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.