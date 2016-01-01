Dr. Santana has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Domingo Santana, MD
Overview
Dr. Domingo Santana, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY.
Dr. Santana works at
Locations
Bethel Medical Practice PC2869 Grand Concourse Ste 1, Bronx, NY 10468 Directions (718) 676-4177
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Domingo Santana, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1952348724
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Santana accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Santana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Santana works at
Dr. Santana speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Santana. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Santana.
