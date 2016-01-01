See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Bronx, NY
Dr. Domingo Santana, MD

Internal Medicine
3.5 (3)
33 years of experience
Dr. Domingo Santana, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY.

Dr. Santana works at Briggs Family Pediatrics in Bronx, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Bethel Medical Practice PC
    2869 Grand Concourse Ste 1, Bronx, NY 10468 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 676-4177

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Advance Directive End of Life Planning
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid

Treatment frequency



Advance Directive End of Life Planning Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Obesity Counseling Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Domingo Santana, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 33 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1952348724
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Santana has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Santana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Santana works at Briggs Family Pediatrics in Bronx, NY. View the full address on Dr. Santana’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Santana. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Santana.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Santana, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Santana appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

