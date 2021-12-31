Dr. Domingo Gonzalez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gonzalez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Domingo Gonzalez, MD
Overview
Dr. Domingo Gonzalez, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Medical Center, CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.
Dr. Gonzalez works at
Locations
Houston Metropolitan Cardiology Associates427 W 20th St Ste 302, Houston, TX 77008 Directions (713) 379-7319
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph Medical Center
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I DID GET TO SEE DR. GONZALEZ THE 1ST AND SECOND TIME ALONG WITH THE PA, BUT THEREAFTER IT WAS ALWAYS THE PA'S. ONE OF THE PA'S MAKES YOU FEEL RUSHED LIKE SHE IS IN A HURRY TO GO SEE THE OTHER PATIENT. I WAS REFERRED TO HIM BY SEVERAL PATIENTS, JUST HEARING THERE STORIES I THOUGHT I WOULD GIVE HIM A TRY. I JUST WISH DR. GONZALEZ WOULD GIVE HIS PATIENT'S SOME TIME AND POP HIS HEAD IN ONCE IN A WHILE, OR HAVE THE PA TALK TO ME AS TO WHY I'M THERE OR WHAT BROUGHT ME TO HIS OFFICE THEN HAVE TO DR. COME IN A TALK TO ME. AFTER ALL HE IS THE DOCTOR.
About Dr. Domingo Gonzalez, MD
- Cardiology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1467424424
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Med|Methodist Hosps Of Dallas
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gonzalez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gonzalez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Gonzalez using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Gonzalez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gonzalez works at
Dr. Gonzalez has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Aortic Ectasia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gonzalez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gonzalez speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Gonzalez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gonzalez.
