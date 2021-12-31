Overview

Dr. Domingo Gonzalez, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Medical Center, CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.



Dr. Gonzalez works at Houston Metropolitan Cardiology Associates in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Aortic Ectasia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.