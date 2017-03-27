Dr. Domingo Favale, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Favale is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Domingo Favale, MD
Overview
Dr. Domingo Favale, MD is an Urology Specialist in Cortlandt Manor, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from U Autonoma Guadalajara and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital, NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital, NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and Putnam Hospital Center.
Dr. Favale works at
Locations
NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Hudson Valley - Urology1985 Crompond Rd, Cortlandt Manor, NY 10567 Directions (914) 739-1219
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- Putnam Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I am thrilled with Dr. Favale. He is thorough and old school but still values new research. He diagnosed, treated and "cured" my husband's cancer. We are on his second year of cancer free. Dr. Favale didn't take any chances. He treated the disease aggressively and it was a blessing to our family. We are forever grateful! He may appear a bit gruff at first but it is because he is focused and thinking. The wait time can sometimes be long because when he is with you, he doesn't rush you out.
About Dr. Domingo Favale, MD
- Urology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1801818760
Education & Certifications
- Maimonides Medical Center
- Brooklyn Hosp Downstate Mc
- U Autonoma Guadalajara
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Favale has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Favale accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Favale has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Favale has seen patients for Prostatitis, Hydrocele and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Favale on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Favale. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Favale.
