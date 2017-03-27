Overview

Dr. Domingo Favale, MD is an Urology Specialist in Cortlandt Manor, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from U Autonoma Guadalajara and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital, NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital, NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and Putnam Hospital Center.



Dr. Favale works at NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Hudson Valley - Cortlandt Manor in Cortlandt Manor, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Prostatitis, Hydrocele and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.