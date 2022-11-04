Overview

Dr. Domingo Cheleuitte, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center, Oro Valley Hospital and Saint Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Cheleuitte works at Casas Adobes Dentistry in Tucson, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Limb Pain and Ankle Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.