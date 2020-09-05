Dr. Domingo Barrientos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barrientos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Domingo Barrientos, MD
Dr. Domingo Barrientos, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Downey, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY / DR NICANOR REYES MEDICAL FOUNDATION INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with PIH Health Downey Hospital.
Office10800 Paramount Blvd, Downey, CA 90241 Directions (866) 592-2199
- PIH Health Downey Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
very knowledgeable and most accommodating MD, I will definitely recommend him!
About Dr. Domingo Barrientos, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1184685281
- FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY / DR NICANOR REYES MEDICAL FOUNDATION INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE
Dr. Barrientos has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barrientos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barrientos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barrientos speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Barrientos. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barrientos.
