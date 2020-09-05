Overview

Dr. Domingo Barrientos, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Downey, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY / DR NICANOR REYES MEDICAL FOUNDATION INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with PIH Health Downey Hospital.



Dr. Barrientos works at Optum - Family Medicine in Downey, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.