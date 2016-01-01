Dr. Dominder Kaur, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaur is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dominder Kaur, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dominder Kaur, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Hematology & Oncology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Hematology-Oncology. They graduated from BERHAMPUR UNIVERSITY / MAHARAJA KRISHNA CHANDRA GAJAPATI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Kaur works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
ColumbiaDoctors - Midtown51 W 51st St, New York, NY 10019 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kaur?
About Dr. Dominder Kaur, MD
- Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1568750461
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic St Marys Hospital
- Staten Island University Hospital North
- BERHAMPUR UNIVERSITY / MAHARAJA KRISHNA CHANDRA GAJAPATI MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Pediatric Hematology-Oncology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kaur accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kaur has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kaur works at
Dr. Kaur has seen patients for Sickle Cell Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kaur on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kaur has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaur.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaur, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaur appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.