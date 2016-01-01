Overview

Dr. Dominder Kaur, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Hematology & Oncology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Hematology-Oncology. They graduated from BERHAMPUR UNIVERSITY / MAHARAJA KRISHNA CHANDRA GAJAPATI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Kaur works at ColumbiaDoctors - Midtown in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Sickle Cell Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.