Dr. Dominder Kaur, MD

Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Dominder Kaur, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Hematology & Oncology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Hematology-Oncology. They graduated from BERHAMPUR UNIVERSITY / MAHARAJA KRISHNA CHANDRA GAJAPATI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

Dr. Kaur works at ColumbiaDoctors - Midtown in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Sickle Cell Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    ColumbiaDoctors - Midtown
    51 W 51st St, New York, NY 10019 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sickle Cell Disease
Anemia
Nosebleed
Sickle Cell Disease
Anemia
Nosebleed

Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    About Dr. Dominder Kaur, MD

    • Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
    • 12 years of experience
    • English
    • 1568750461
    Education & Certifications

    • Mayo Clinic St Marys Hospital
    • Staten Island University Hospital North
    • BERHAMPUR UNIVERSITY / MAHARAJA KRISHNA CHANDRA GAJAPATI MEDICAL COLLEGE
    • Pediatric Hematology-Oncology and Pediatrics
