Dr. Domenico Savatta, MD
Overview
Dr. Domenico Savatta, MD is an Urology Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Newark Beth Israel Medical Center and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital At Rahway.
Locations
-
1
New Jersey Urology LLC375 Mount Pleasant Ave Ste 250, West Orange, NJ 07052 Directions (973) 323-1320Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 12:30pm
-
2
New Jersey Urology1600 Saint Georges Ave Ste 202, Rahway, NJ 07065 Directions (732) 499-0111
-
3
New Jersey Urology, Elizabeth700 N Broad St Ste 302, Elizabeth, NJ 07208 Directions (908) 289-3666
-
4
Urology Group Of New Jersey741 Northfield Ave Ste 206, West Orange, NJ 07052 Directions (973) 325-6100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital At Rahway
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Savatta?
I had Robotic surgery almost 5 years ago and I am doing great! When he explains things to you, it’s like talking to a good friend! I would recommend him to all!
About Dr. Domenico Savatta, MD
- Urology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1366439192
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University School of Medicine
- Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
- The Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art, New York, NY
- Urology
