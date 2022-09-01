See All Urologists in West Orange, NJ
Dr. Domenico Savatta, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Domenico Savatta, MD

Urology
4.9 (71)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Domenico Savatta, MD is an Urology Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Newark Beth Israel Medical Center and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital At Rahway.

Dr. Savatta works at Urology Group of New Jersey in West Orange, NJ with other offices in Rahway, NJ and Elizabeth, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Urinary Stones and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    New Jersey Urology LLC
    375 Mount Pleasant Ave Ste 250, West Orange, NJ 07052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 323-1320
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 12:30pm
  2. 2
    New Jersey Urology
    1600 Saint Georges Ave Ste 202, Rahway, NJ 07065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 499-0111
  3. 3
    New Jersey Urology, Elizabeth
    700 N Broad St Ste 302, Elizabeth, NJ 07208 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 289-3666
  4. 4
    Urology Group Of New Jersey
    741 Northfield Ave Ste 206, West Orange, NJ 07052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 325-6100
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
  • Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital At Rahway

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Cancers Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostate Diseases Chevron Icon
Prostate Procedures Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Bladder Reconstruction With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health First Health Plans
    • Healthfirst
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 71 ratings
    Patient Ratings (71)
    5 Star
    (68)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Savatta?

    Sep 01, 2022
    I had Robotic surgery almost 5 years ago and I am doing great! When he explains things to you, it’s like talking to a good friend! I would recommend him to all!
    — Sep 01, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Domenico Savatta, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Domenico Savatta, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Savatta to family and friends

    Dr. Savatta's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Savatta

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Domenico Savatta, MD.

    About Dr. Domenico Savatta, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1366439192
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Indiana University School of Medicine
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • The Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art, New York, NY
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Domenico Savatta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Savatta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Savatta has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Savatta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Savatta has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Urinary Stones and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Savatta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    71 patients have reviewed Dr. Savatta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Savatta.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Savatta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Savatta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Domenico Savatta, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.