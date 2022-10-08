Dr. Domenick Sorresso, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sorresso is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Domenick Sorresso, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Domenick Sorresso, MD is a Pulmonologist in Hudson, FL. They graduated from Ross University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital.
C and D Pulmonary7614 Jacque Rd Ste C, Hudson, FL 34667 Directions (727) 910-4746Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
This was my second visit to see Dr. Sorresso. He is very knowledgeable and explained my situation very well. I left feeling relieved and encouraged.
- Pulmonary Disease
- English
- 1013917160
- Chicago Medical School
- Chicago Medical School
- CHRIST HOSPITAL
- Ross University
- Pulmonary Disease and Sleep Medicine
