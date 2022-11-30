Overview

Dr. Domenick Sisto, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Sherman Oaks, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Palmdale Regional Medical Center and Sherman Oaks Hospital.



Dr. Sisto works at Los Angeles Orthopaedic Institute in Sherman Oaks, CA with other offices in Palmdale, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Hip Sprain and Knee Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.