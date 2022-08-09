Overview

Dr. Domenick Grieshaber, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center, Saint Bernard Parish Hospital and St. Charles Parish Hospital.



Dr. Grieshaber works at Ascent Pain Management in Metairie, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.