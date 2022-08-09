Dr. Domenick Grieshaber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grieshaber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Domenick Grieshaber, MD
Dr. Domenick Grieshaber, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center, Saint Bernard Parish Hospital and St. Charles Parish Hospital.
Nia K Terezakis MD Apmc3800 Houma Blvd Ste 310, Metairie, LA 70006 Directions (504) 249-7576Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
- Ochsner Medical Center
- Saint Bernard Parish Hospital
- St. Charles Parish Hospital
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
"Dr. Dom" is an excellent Medical Pain Management doctor. He performed rhizotomies on my lower back facet nerves giving me years of pain free living. He was a out of the blue referral from a co-worker. I was so very glad to call and schedule a visit. It really changed my life. He has a great bedside manner with excellent professionalism all in one. He will take the time to explain the problem and how to treat you in simple terms. If you're one who wants to enjoy life's activities free of pain like me, then go see Dr. Domenick Grieshaber he is worth it!
- Pain Medicine
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1700027794
- Cleveland Clin Fndn
- Oschner Clinic Fdn
- Ochsner Clinic Foundation - Internal Medicine
- La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans
- Louisiana State University
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
