Dr. Domenick Calise, DPM
Overview
Dr. Domenick Calise, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Wesley Chapel, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with AdventHealth Wesley Chapel, Adventhealth Zephyrhills and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Locations
Total Foot and Ankle of Tampa Bay2649 Windguard Cir Ste 101, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544 Directions (813) 788-3600
Total Foot And Ankle Of Tampa Bay6326 Fort King Rd, Zephyrhills, FL 33542 Directions (813) 788-3600
Sun City Office936 Cypress Village Blvd Ste B, Ruskin, FL 33573 Directions (813) 633-5900
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Wesley Chapel
- Adventhealth Zephyrhills
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Two other doctors said amuputation. He saved my leg and I am once again walking using two legs. A whole lot of surgery but the infection in the right leg is gone and has never returned. I have complete movement with no issues. Without him, I wouldn't be where I am today. Thank you doctor Calisi and his incredible staff.
About Dr. Domenick Calise, DPM
- Podiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English, Italian
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Calise has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Calise accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Calise has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Calise has seen patients for Foot Sprain, Hammer Toe Repair and Bunion Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Calise on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Calise speaks Italian.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Calise. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Calise.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Calise, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Calise appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.