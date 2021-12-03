Dr. Domenic Turco, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Turco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Domenic Turco, DO
Dr. Domenic Turco, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in State College, PA. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mount Nittany Medical Center.
Heimer, Fiore, Turco Eye Care & Surgery1700 Old Gatesburg Rd Ste 300, State College, PA 16803 Directions (814) 234-1002
Mount Nittany Medical Center1800 E Park Ave, State College, PA 16803 Directions (814) 231-7000
- 3 141 Medical Park Ln Ste 2, Bellefonte, PA 16823 Directions (814) 234-1002
- Mount Nittany Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- UPMC
How was your appointment with Dr. Turco?
I first saw Dr Turco for emergency treatment for giant cell arthritis. He was able to treat this without surgery and I recent has cataract surgery. He is very thourugh and explains things very well. Excellent!!!
- Ophthalmology
- English
- LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Turco has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Turco accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Turco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Turco. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Turco.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Turco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Turco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.