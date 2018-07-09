See All Ophthalmologists in Quincy, MA
Ophthalmology
42 years of experience
Dr. Domenic Strazzulla, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Quincy, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Strazzulla works at Domenic M Strazzulla MD in Quincy, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Stye and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

Locations

    Domenic M. Strazzulla MD PC
    500 Congress St Ste 1A1, Quincy, MA 02169

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Stye
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Stye
Allergic Conjunctivitis

Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Stye
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Bell's Palsy
Chalazion
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Glaucoma
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
B-Scan Ultrasound
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Blepharitis
Blocked Tear Duct
Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Corneal Diseases
Corneal Erosion
Corneal Ulcer
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Dry Eyes
Eye Cancer
Eye Infections
Eyelid Disorders
Eyelid Surgery
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Glaucoma Surgery
Headache
Herpetic Keratitis
Iridocyclitis
Keratitis
Macular Hole
Migraine
Ocular Surface Reconstruction
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear
Retinal Dystrophy
Retinal Hemorrhage
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)
Senile Cataracts
Tear Duct Disorders
Trichiasis
Ultrasound, Eye
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Vision Screening
Vitreoretinal Surgery
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Anisocoria
Blindness
Contusion of the Eyeball
Ectropion of Eyelid
Entropion
Excision of Chalazion
Eye Test
Foreign Body Removal from Eye
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Juvenile Macular Degeneration
Lazy Eye
Macular Edema
Nearsightedness
Pterygium
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    MultiPlan
    Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jul 09, 2018
    Wonderful caring physician. Great skill and knowledge. Performed two cataract surgeries for me with great success and wonderful care. Highly recommended.
    Jeffrey Kurtz — Jul 09, 2018
    About Dr. Domenic Strazzulla, MD

    Specialties
    Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    42 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1609859990
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    BOSTON UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Strazzulla has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Strazzulla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Strazzulla works at Domenic M Strazzulla MD in Quincy, MA.

    Dr. Strazzulla has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Stye and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Strazzulla. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Strazzulla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Strazzulla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

