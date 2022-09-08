Dr. Domenic Riccobono, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Riccobono is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Domenic Riccobono, DDS
Overview
Dr. Domenic Riccobono, DDS is a Cosmetic Dentistry Practitioner in Chatham, NY. They completed their residency with Westchester Med Ctr/NY Med Ctr
Locations
Countryside Dental - Dr. Riccobono42 Kinderhook St, Chatham, NY 12037 Directions (518) 203-1568Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ameritas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- Humana
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Great work on a broken crown. Replacement is better than original. Dr Riccobono and everyone in the practice is thorough and professional. Happy to be a patient
About Dr. Domenic Riccobono, DDS
- Cosmetic Dentistry
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Westchester Med Ctr/NY Med Ctr
