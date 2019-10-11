Dr. Domenic Mariano, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mariano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Domenic Mariano, DO
Overview
Dr. Domenic Mariano, DO is an Other Provider in Glen Ridge, NJ. They specialize in Other, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.
Locations
Domenic L. Mariano, DO946 Bloomfield Ave, Glen Ridge, NJ 07028 Directions (973) 743-1121
Hospital Affiliations
- Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center
- Ocean University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very good people were very nice and helpful
About Dr. Domenic Mariano, DO
- Other
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1457327975
Education & Certifications
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mariano has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mariano accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mariano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mariano speaks Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Mariano. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mariano.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mariano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mariano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.