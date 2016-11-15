Dr. Domenic Canonico, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Canonico is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Domenic Canonico, MD
Overview
Dr. Domenic Canonico, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Tullahoma, TN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Choctaw Nation Health Care Center.
Dr. Canonico works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Ent. Associates of Middle Tn PC507 NW Atlantic St, Tullahoma, TN 37388 Directions (931) 393-6059
Hospital Affiliations
- Choctaw Nation Health Care Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Canonico?
I had issues for several months with sickness and no being able to get well. After only one visit I was on my way to better health. I would highly recommend him to anyone!
About Dr. Domenic Canonico, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1770551640
Education & Certifications
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Canonico has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Canonico accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Canonico has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Canonico works at
Dr. Canonico has seen patients for Outer Ear Infection, Earwax Buildup and Nosebleed, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Canonico on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Canonico. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Canonico.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Canonico, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Canonico appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.