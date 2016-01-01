Dr. Dom Terrone, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Terrone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dom Terrone, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dom Terrone, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Maternal & Fetal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.
Dr. Terrone works at
Locations
New Jersey Perinatal Associates LLC94 Old Short Hills Rd # 403E, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (973) 520-7036
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Dom Terrone, MD
- Maternal-Fetal Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1750383048
Education & Certifications
- U Miss MC
- SAINT BARNABAS MEDICAL CENTER
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Maternal & Fetal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Terrone has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Terrone using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Terrone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Terrone has seen patients for Pregnancy Ultrasound, Thalassemia and Gestational Diabetes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Terrone on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Terrone speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Terrone. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Terrone.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Terrone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Terrone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.