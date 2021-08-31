Overview

Dr. Dolue Ezeanolue, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Nigeria, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital, Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center and University Medical Center.



Dr. Ezeanolue works at Apex Medical Center in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.