Overview

Dr. Dolores Peterson, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Moorestown, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Cooper University Hospital and Virtua Mount Holly Hospital.



Dr. Peterson works at Families First Healthcare in Moorestown, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.