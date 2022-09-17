Dr. Dolon Das, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Das is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dolon Das, MD
Overview
Dr. Dolon Das, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with The Woman's Hospital of Texas, CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center and Houston Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Das works at
Locations
Texas Kidney Center6560 Fannin St Ste 1532, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 903-2981Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- The Woman's Hospital of Texas
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
- Houston Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I met with Dr. Das yesterday and was greatly impressed with her professionalism and her expertise. She was patient and understanding with my concerns about my health-both physically and emotionally. Her attention to detail and thorough approach to answering my questions was tremendously encouraging. I feel better for knowing that she cares so much and will be there for me in every way! The office crew was cordial, efficient and attentive. Hats off to this practice!
About Dr. Dolon Das, MD
- Nephrology
- English, Bengali and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Baylor Coll Med|Baylor College Of Medicine
- Baylor Coll Med &amp;amp; Affil Hosps|Baylor Coll Med &amp;amp;amp; Affil Hosps
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Das has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Das accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Das works at
Dr. Das has seen patients for Vitamin D Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Das on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Das speaks Bengali and Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Das. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Das.
