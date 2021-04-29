Overview

Dr. Dolly Rani, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They graduated from Patna Medical College, Patna University and is affiliated with IU Health Methodist Hospital and Iu Health West Hospital.



Dr. Rani works at Endocrinology and Diabetes Clinic in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Thyroid Goiter and Calcium Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.