Dr. Dolly Quispe Leveau, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Hematology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Cayetano Heredia U Peruana and is affiliated with Adams Memorial Hospital, Kosciusko Community Hospital, Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana, Marion General Hospital and Parkview Noble Hospital.



Dr. Quispe Leveau works at Center for Colon & Rectal Care in Fort Wayne, IN with other offices in Warsaw, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Venous Embolism and Thrombosis and Central Nervous System Lymphoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.