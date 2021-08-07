Dr. Dolar Patolia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patolia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dolar Patolia, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Dolar Patolia, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their residency with New Civil Hosp|St Joseph Hosp/Ctmf Brackenridge
Dr. Patolia works at
Women's OB/GYN7400 Fannin St Ste 755, Houston, TX 77054 Directions (713) 930-2170
- The Woman's Hospital of Texas
- HCA Houston Healthcare Pearland
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
It was my best experience ever. Put me at ease. Very great listener.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1700804580
- New Civil Hosp|St Joseph Hosp/Ctmf Brackenridge
Dr. Patolia has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patolia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patolia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patolia works at
Dr. Patolia has seen patients for HPV (Human Papillomavirus), Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic and Endometriosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patolia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
238 patients have reviewed Dr. Patolia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patolia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patolia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patolia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.