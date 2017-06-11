Overview

Dr. Dolamu Sokunbi, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Nacogdoches, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University of Ibadan and is affiliated with Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Sokunbi works at Sokunbi & Sokunbi Mds in Nacogdoches, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders and Calcium Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.