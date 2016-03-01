See All Pediatricians in New Castle, PA
Dr. Doina Antonescu, MD

Pediatrics
4 (10)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Doina Antonescu, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in New Castle, PA. They graduated from Universitatea De Medicina Si Farmacie Carol Davila, Facultatea De Medicina.

Dr. Antonescu works at Champaign Dental Group in New Castle, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    ABC Pediatric Care LLC
    3135 Wilmington Rd, New Castle, PA 16105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (724) 654-4118

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Immunization Administration
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Wellness Examination
Immunization Administration
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Wellness Examination

Immunization Administration
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Wellness Examination
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
ADHD and-or ADD
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
Asthma
Ataxia
Back Pain
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchiolitis
Bronchitis
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Cellulitis
Chickenpox
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Cough
Dermatitis
Dermatitis Due to Food
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Diarrhea
Dizziness
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Fever
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Headache
Hives
Influenza (Flu)
Joint Pain
Laryngitis
Limb Pain
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Muscle Weakness
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nausea
Newborn Jaundice
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pinworm
Plantar Wart
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Rash
Ringworm
Scabies
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Sinusitis
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Strep Throat
Swine Flu
Tonsillitis
Torticollis
Urinary Incontinence
Vertigo
Viral Infection
Vitamin D Deficiency
Warts
Wheezing
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 01, 2016
    Fantastic M.D., great with children, and friendly staff. Our family moved to the Mon Valley and we drive an hour and a half for her services. I personally wouldn't have it any other way.
    Michael Koziol in Donora — Mar 01, 2016
    About Dr. Doina Antonescu, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Romanian
    NPI Number
    • 1346289238
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Western Reserve Care Sys
    Medical Education
    • Universitatea De Medicina Si Farmacie Carol Davila, Facultatea De Medicina
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Doina Antonescu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Antonescu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Antonescu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Antonescu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Antonescu works at Champaign Dental Group in New Castle, PA. View the full address on Dr. Antonescu’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Antonescu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Antonescu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Antonescu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Antonescu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

