Dr. Doina Antonescu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Antonescu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Doina Antonescu, MD
Overview
Dr. Doina Antonescu, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in New Castle, PA. They graduated from Universitatea De Medicina Si Farmacie Carol Davila, Facultatea De Medicina.
Dr. Antonescu works at
Locations
-
1
ABC Pediatric Care LLC3135 Wilmington Rd, New Castle, PA 16105 Directions (724) 654-4118
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Antonescu?
Fantastic M.D., great with children, and friendly staff. Our family moved to the Mon Valley and we drive an hour and a half for her services. I personally wouldn't have it any other way.
About Dr. Doina Antonescu, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Romanian
- 1346289238
Education & Certifications
- Western Reserve Care Sys
- Universitatea De Medicina Si Farmacie Carol Davila, Facultatea De Medicina
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Antonescu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Antonescu accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Antonescu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Antonescu works at
Dr. Antonescu speaks Romanian.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Antonescu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Antonescu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Antonescu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Antonescu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.