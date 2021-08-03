Dr. Cha has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Doh Cha, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Doh Cha, MD is an Urology Specialist in Old Bridge, NJ.
Dr. Cha works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Urology Care Alliance - Old Bridge2 Hospital Plz Ste 110, Old Bridge, NJ 08857 Directions (732) 972-9000
-
2
Urology Care Alliance - Freehold501 Iron Bridge Rd Ste 5, Freehold, NJ 07728 Directions (732) 780-7603
-
3
Urology Care Alliance3311 US HIGHWAY 1, Lawrence Township, NJ 08648 Directions (609) 716-7030
-
4
Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School1 Robert Wood Johnson Pl, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (732) 235-6813
Hospital Affiliations
- Centrastate Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cha?
Dr Cha is so incredibly knowledgeable and competent. He has helped me with any complications concerning my bladder with patience and expertise. I would not trust any MD but him to help alleviate these issues. A gem!
About Dr. Doh Cha, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1568605061
Education & Certifications
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cha accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cha works at
Dr. Cha has seen patients for Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic), Polyuria and Hydronephrosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Cha. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cha.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.