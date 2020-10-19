Overview

Dr. Doee Kitessa, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They graduated from BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with University Of Maryland Medical Center.



Dr. Kitessa works at QUEST DIAGNOSTICS in Baltimore, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum, Maternal Anemia and Encounters for Normal Pregnancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.