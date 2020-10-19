Dr. Kitessa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Doee Kitessa, MD
Overview
Dr. Doee Kitessa, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They graduated from BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with University Of Maryland Medical Center.
Dr. Kitessa works at
Locations
-
1
Obgyn Associates PA419 W Redwood St Ste 500, Baltimore, MD 21201 Directions (667) 214-1300
-
2
University of Maryland Medical Center Midtown Campus827 Linden Ave, Baltimore, MD 21201 Directions (410) 328-0374Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturday8:00am - 4:30pmSunday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
3
University of Maryland Pediatric Associates PA22 S Greene St, Baltimore, MD 21201 Directions (410) 328-5959Monday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturday8:30am - 4:30pmSunday8:30am - 4:30pm
-
4
Young Adult & Adolescent Community Health Services120 PENN ST, Baltimore, MD 21201 Directions (410) 706-2500
Hospital Affiliations
- University Of Maryland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kitessa?
After years of seeing local ob/gyns which primarily focused on my baby making potential, Dr Kitessa almost made me cry for listening to my complaints and offering a solution. Others just wanted to push hormones on a late 40s woman without kids and a history of blood clots.
About Dr. Doee Kitessa, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1396970430
Education & Certifications
- BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kitessa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kitessa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kitessa works at
Dr. Kitessa has seen patients for Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum, Maternal Anemia and Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kitessa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Kitessa. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kitessa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kitessa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kitessa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.