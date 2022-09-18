See All Rheumatologists in Henderson, NV
Dr. Dodji Modjinou, MD

Rheumatology
4.5 (15)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Dodji Modjinou, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Henderson, NV. 

Dr. Modjinou works at Dignity Health Cardiovascular Thoracic Surgery in Henderson, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Henderson Multi-Specialty Clinic
    10001 S Eastern Ave Ste 309, Henderson, NV 89052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Raynaud's Disease
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Arthritis
Raynaud's Disease
Osteoarthritis of Hands

Treatment frequency



Arthritis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Arthropathy Associated With Reiters Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Goodpasture's Disease Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis) Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Takayasu's Arteritis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

4.5
Average provider rating
Based on 15 ratings
Patient Ratings (15)
5 Star
(13)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Dr. Dodji Modjinou, MD
About Dr. Dodji Modjinou, MD

  • Rheumatology
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1710120068
Education & Certifications

Board Certifications
  • Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Hospital Affiliations

  • Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Dodji Modjinou, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Modjinou is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Modjinou has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Modjinou has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Modjinou works at Dignity Health Cardiovascular Thoracic Surgery in Henderson, NV. View the full address on Dr. Modjinou’s profile.

Dr. Modjinou has seen patients for Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Modjinou on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

15 patients have reviewed Dr. Modjinou. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Modjinou.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Modjinou, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Modjinou appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

