Dr. Dodge Slagle, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Dodge Slagle, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV and Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus.
William Slagle1070 Wigwam Pkwy Ste 100, Henderson, NV 89074 Directions (702) 454-0201Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
Always there for you. Great guy and very very helpful
- Psychiatry
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1578570578
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
- Psychiatry
Dr. Slagle has seen patients for Delusional Disorder and Bipolar Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Slagle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
