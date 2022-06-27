See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Lancaster, CA
Dr. Doddanna Krishna Jr, MD

Pulmonary Disease
4.5 (50)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Doddanna Krishna Jr, MD is a Pulmonologist in Lancaster, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from KARNATAK UNIVERSITY / KARNATAK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Antelope Valley Hospital, Palmdale Regional Medical Center and Ridgecrest Regional Hospital.

Dr. Krishna Jr works at AV Pulmonary Associates in Lancaster, CA. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Respiratory Failure and Pneumonia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Patalappa Chandrashekar M.d. Inc.
    44215 15th St W Ste 211, Lancaster, CA 93534 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 726-6600
  2. 2
    Wellsprings Post Acute Center
    44445 15th St W, Lancaster, CA 93534 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 726-6600
  3. 3
    Antelope Valley Care Center
    44567 15th St W, Lancaster, CA 93534 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 726-6600
  4. 4
    Comprehensive Wound Healing Center
    1600 W Avenue J, Lancaster, CA 93534 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 949-5000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Antelope Valley Hospital
  • Palmdale Regional Medical Center
  • Ridgecrest Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Valley Fever Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Chronic Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 50 ratings
    Patient Ratings (50)
    5 Star
    (41)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Jun 27, 2022
    Dr. Krishna is the best in the AV. He and his staff are knowledgeable, caring and assist in any way they can. It’s hard to find those you actually have a love for what they do and Dr. Krishna and staff are at the top of the list. They go above and beyond!
    Cathcart — Jun 27, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Doddanna Krishna Jr, MD
    About Dr. Doddanna Krishna Jr, MD

    • Pulmonary Disease
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1285725945
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • KARNATAK UNIVERSITY / KARNATAK MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Doddanna Krishna Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krishna Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Krishna Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Krishna Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Krishna Jr works at AV Pulmonary Associates in Lancaster, CA. View the full address on Dr. Krishna Jr’s profile.

    Dr. Krishna Jr has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Respiratory Failure and Pneumonia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Krishna Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    50 patients have reviewed Dr. Krishna Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krishna Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krishna Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krishna Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

