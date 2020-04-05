Dr. Dock Anderson, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dock Anderson, DPM
Overview
Dr. Dock Anderson, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Bay Harbor Islands, FL. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Anderson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Witcorf Inc.1085 Kane Concourse, Bay Harbor Islands, FL 33154 Directions (305) 866-4664
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Anderson?
10/10 Kind, professional, extremely knowledgeable, understanding and an overall great person. Immediately after being seen in his office after my accident I knew I was in the best hands. During a time of pain, being scared and uncertainty, his expertise and compassion calmed my fears and got me up and running again.
About Dr. Dock Anderson, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1356574651
Education & Certifications
- BARRY UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anderson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anderson accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Anderson works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Anderson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anderson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anderson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anderson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.