Dr. Doanh Lu, MD
Overview
Dr. Doanh Lu, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / WORCESTER CAMPUS.
Locations
Hawaii Center for Aids651 ILALO ST, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 692-1357
The Queens Medical Center1215 Hunakai St, Honolulu, HI 96816 Directions (808) 686-4200
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Doanh Lu, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1780290734
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / WORCESTER CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.