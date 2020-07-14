See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Lafayette, CA
Dr. Do-Eun Lee, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4 (15)
Call for new patient details
23 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Do-Eun Lee, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Lafayette, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from SEOUL NATIONAL UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventist Health St. Helena, Alta Bates Summit Medical Center - Alta Bates Campus and Providence Queen Of The Valley Medical Center.

Dr. Lee works at Do-Eun Lee MD INC in Lafayette, CA with other offices in Napa, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Osteoporosis and Mineral Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Wai F Yeung MD
    3466 Mt Diablo Blvd Ste C100, Lafayette, CA 94549 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (925) 298-5220
    Napa Office
    3260 Beard Rd Ste 3, Napa, CA 94558 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (707) 927-5753

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Health St. Helena
  • Alta Bates Summit Medical Center - Alta Bates Campus
  • Providence Queen Of The Valley Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hypothyroidism
Osteoporosis
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Hypothyroidism
Osteoporosis
Mineral Metabolism Disorders

Hypothyroidism
Osteoporosis
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Adrenal Gland Diseases
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cushing's Syndrome
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Dyslipidemia
Gout
Hypercalcemia
Hypogonadism
Malaise and Fatigue
Testicular Dysfunction
Diabetes Type 1
Heart Palpitations
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Limb Cramp
Lipid Disorders
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Sinus Tachycardia
Thyroid Goiter
Abdominal Pain
Acidosis
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Adrenal Insufficiency
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Arthritis
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases
Back Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Constipation
Continuous Glucose Monitoring
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetic Ketoacidosis
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Dizziness
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Female Infertility
Fibromyalgia
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Goiter
Growth Hormone Deficiency
Gynecomastia
Hair Loss
Hashimoto's Disease
Heart Disease
Hyperaldosteronism
Hyperkalemia
Hyperparathyroidism
Hyperthyroidism
Hypokalemia
Hypoparathyroidism
Hypopituitarism
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia
Insomnia
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Joint Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipedema
Low Back Pain
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Migraine
Muscle Weakness
Osteopenia
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Perimenopause
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Polyneuropathy
Proteinuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shortness of Breath
Sinusitis
Symptomatic Menopause
Thyroid Cancer
Thyroid Cyst
Thyroid Nodule
Thyroiditis
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
VAP Lipid Testing
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
Abnormal Thyroid
Acromegaly and Gigantism
Adrenal Incidentaloma
Anxiety
Atherosclerosis
Atrophic Vaginitis
Bedsores
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Chest Pain
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Conn's Syndrome
Craniopharyngioma
Diabetes Insipidus
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Dry Eyes
Essential Tremor
Fungal Nail Infection
Gestational Diabetes
Graves' Disease
Headache
Hungry Bone Syndrome
Hypoglycemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Itchy Skin
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Lipoprotein Disorders
Mastodynia
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Overweight
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pituitary Disease
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Rash
Raynaud's Disease
Ringworm
Salivary Gland Cyst
Secondary Hypertension
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension
Sleep Apnea
Subacute Thyroiditis
Thyroid Disease
Tinnitus
Tobacco Use Disorder
Turner Syndrome
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Western Health Advantage

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jul 14, 2020
    I like Dr Lee’s demeanor and professionalism.
    — Jul 14, 2020
    About Dr. Do-Eun Lee, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Korean and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1346339652
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Suny
    Internship
    • Jacobi Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • SEOUL NATIONAL UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Undergraduate School
    • Seoul National University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lee has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Osteoporosis and Mineral Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Lee speaks Korean and Spanish.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

