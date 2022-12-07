Dr. Dmitry Volkin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Volkin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dmitry Volkin, MD is an Urology Specialist in Waterford, CT. They specialize in Urology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from SUNY Downstate|Suny Downstate Medical Center and is affiliated with Backus Hospital, Hartford Hospital, Midstate Medical Center, St. Vincent's Medical Center, Windham Hospital, Bridgeport Hospital and Bridgepport Hospital Milford Campus - Milford.
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group5 Dayton Rd Ste 202, Waterford, CT 06385 Directions (860) 443-0622
Urological Associates of Bridgeport160 Hawley Ln Ste 2, Trumbull, CT 06611 Directions (203) 375-3456Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Backus Hospital
- Hartford Hospital
- Midstate Medical Center
- St. Vincent's Medical Center
- Windham Hospital
- Bridgeport Hospital
- Bridgepport Hospital Milford Campus - Milford
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Volkin is an intelligent and thorough physician. He was very patient and pleasant. He explained all aspects of my care/procedures prior to treatment. His staff is well-trained and also patient with procedures. I highly recommend him for Uro-Genital problems.
- Urology
- 10 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1508203316
- University Of California Los Angeles
- SUNY Downstate|Suny Downstate Medical Center
- Urology
Dr. Volkin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Volkin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Volkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Volkin has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Polyuria and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Volkin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Volkin speaks Russian.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Volkin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Volkin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Volkin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Volkin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.