Dr. Dmitry Volkin, MD

Urology
4.2 (5)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience
Dr. Dmitry Volkin, MD is an Urology Specialist in Waterford, CT. They specialize in Urology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from SUNY Downstate|Suny Downstate Medical Center and is affiliated with Backus Hospital, Hartford Hospital, Midstate Medical Center, St. Vincent's Medical Center, Windham Hospital, Bridgeport Hospital and Bridgepport Hospital Milford Campus - Milford.

Dr. Volkin works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Waterford, CT with other offices in Trumbull, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Polyuria and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    5 Dayton Rd Ste 202, Waterford, CT 06385 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 443-0622
  2. 2
    Urological Associates of Bridgeport
    160 Hawley Ln Ste 2, Trumbull, CT 06611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 375-3456
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Backus Hospital
  • Hartford Hospital
  • Midstate Medical Center
  • St. Vincent's Medical Center
  • Windham Hospital
  • Bridgeport Hospital
  • Bridgepport Hospital Milford Campus - Milford

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Polyuria
Urinary Stones
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Polyuria
Urinary Stones
Balanitis
Balanoposthitis
Bladder Cancer
Bladder Infection
Chronic Kidney Diseases
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Hydronephrosis
Kidney Infection
Kidney Stones
Neurogenic Bladder
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Peyronie's Disease
Ureteral Stones
Urethral Stricture
Urinary Incontinence
Bladder Diseases
Bladder Diverticulum
Bladder Stones
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia)
Botox® for the Bladder
End-Stage Renal Disease
Epididymitis
Erectile Dysfunction
Genitourinary Cancers
Green Light Photovaporization of the Prostate (PVP)
Hydrocele
Hypogonadism
Interstim® Sacral Nerve Stimulator
Kidney Cancer
Kidney Disease
Male Genital System Cancer
Male Genitourinary Cancer
Orchitis
Overactive Bladder
Paraphimosis
Penile Implants
Prostate Cancer
Prostatitis
Testicular Dysfunction
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking
Urinary Disorders
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Vesicoureteral Reflux
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • Medicare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 07, 2022
    Dr. Volkin is an intelligent and thorough physician. He was very patient and pleasant. He explained all aspects of my care/procedures prior to treatment. His staff is well-trained and also patient with procedures. I highly recommend him for Uro-Genital problems.
    Dec 07, 2022
    About Dr. Dmitry Volkin, MD

    • Urology
    • 10 years of experience
    • English, Russian
    • 1508203316
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of California Los Angeles
    • SUNY Downstate|Suny Downstate Medical Center
    • Urology
