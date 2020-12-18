Dr. Dmitry Tuder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tuder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dmitry Tuder, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Dmitry Tuder, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center and Texas Vista Medical Center.
Dr. Tuder works at
Locations
-
1
Westover Hills Clinic10010 ROGERS XING, San Antonio, TX 78251 Directions (210) 598-5605Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Southwest Clinic7500 Barlite Blvd Ste 311, San Antonio, TX 78224 Directions (210) 598-5605Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
- Texas Vista Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Oscar Insurance Corporation
- Sedgwick Claims Management Services
- Superior HealthPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tuder?
I’m so fortunate to be treated by one of the most renown hand surgeons in the country. That Dr. Tuder is so caring and kind makes the office visits just that much better. I’m also grateful for his wonderful office/med staff and appreciate the kindness they show me at my appointments.
About Dr. Dmitry Tuder, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- English
- 1992779292
Education & Certifications
- The Hand Center of San Antonio
- Willford Hall Med Ctr
- Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tuder has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tuder accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tuder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tuder works at
Dr. Tuder has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tuder on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Tuder. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tuder.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tuder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tuder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.