Dr. Shmerkovich has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dmitry Shmerkovich, MD
Overview
Dr. Dmitry Shmerkovich, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens and NYC Health + Hospitals/Coney Island.
Locations
Guthealth Medical P C.55 Greene Ave Ste 1A, Brooklyn, NY 11238 Directions (718) 857-0288
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
- NYC Health + Hospitals/Coney Island
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I been dealing with Dr.Shmerkovich since 2014 I thank him for the care he has given me and the professionalism I would recommend him to my family and friends if they need a neurologist specialist please call and see him.
About Dr. Dmitry Shmerkovich, MD
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1043486285
Education & Certifications
- MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
