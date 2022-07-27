Overview

Dr. Dmitry Sandler, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in North Miami Beach, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Homestead Hospital, Jackson South Community Hospital, Larkin Community Hospital, Larkin Community Hospital Palm Springs, Lower Keys Medical Center, Mariners Hospital, South Miami Hospital and West Kendall Baptist Hospital.



Dr. Sandler works at S & S Podiatry in North Miami Beach, FL with other offices in Homestead, FL and Tavernier, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.