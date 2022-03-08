Dr. Dmitry Ruban, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ruban is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dmitry Ruban, MD
Overview
Dr. Dmitry Ruban, MD is a Neurological Spine Surgery Specialist in Aurora, IL. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Rush Copley Medical Center and Rush University Medical Center.
Locations
Rush Copley Medical Group Neurosurgery2040 Ogden Ave Ste 300, Aurora, IL 60504 Directions (630) 978-6770
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush Copley Medical Center
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ruban was very informative and listened to my concerns about surgery and my want for a more conservative approach.
About Dr. Dmitry Ruban, MD
- Neurological Spine Surgery
- English, Russian
Education & Certifications
- Rush University Medical Center, Chicago, Illinois
- Rush University Neurosurgery
- Rush University Medical Center
- Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
- Johns Hopkins University
- Neurosurgery
