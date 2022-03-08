See All Spine Surgeons in Aurora, IL
Neurological Spine Surgery
5 (85)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Dmitry Ruban, MD is a Neurological Spine Surgery Specialist in Aurora, IL. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Rush Copley Medical Center and Rush University Medical Center.

Dr. Ruban works at Rush Copley Medical Group in Aurora, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Edward Hospital - Main Campus
Locations

  1. 1
    Rush Copley Medical Group Neurosurgery
    2040 Ogden Ave Ste 300, Aurora, IL 60504 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 978-6770

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rush Copley Medical Center
  • Rush University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Degenerative Disc Disease
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Degenerative Disc Disease

Treatment frequency



Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neurosurgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 85 ratings
    Patient Ratings (85)
    5 Star
    (81)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Dmitry Ruban, MD

    • Neurological Spine Surgery
    • English, Russian
    • 1720279573
    Education & Certifications

    • Rush University Medical Center, Chicago, Illinois
    • Rush University Neurosurgery
    • Rush University Medical Center
    • Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
    • Johns Hopkins University
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dmitry Ruban, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ruban is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ruban has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ruban has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ruban works at Rush Copley Medical Group in Aurora, IL. View the full address on Dr. Ruban’s profile.

    85 patients have reviewed Dr. Ruban. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ruban.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ruban, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ruban appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

