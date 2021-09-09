Overview

Dr. Dmitry Pyatetsky, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Pyatetsky works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL with other offices in Evanston, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Uveitis and Iridocyclitis, Iridocyclitis and Nearsightedness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.