Dr. Dmitry Pyatetsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pyatetsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dmitry Pyatetsky, MD
Overview
Dr. Dmitry Pyatetsky, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Pyatetsky works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Northwestern Medical Group - Lavin Family Pavilion259 E Erie St Ste 1520, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-8150
-
2
Galter Pavilion675 N Saint Clair St Ste 15-150, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-8150
-
3
Northwestern Medicine Primary & Specialty Care Evanston1630 Sherman Ave Ste 100, Evanston, IL 60201 Directions (847) 535-6440
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- HFN
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pyatetsky?
Dr Pyatetsky is a thorough professional and empathic ophthalmologist. He is diligent and concerned about his patients.
About Dr. Dmitry Pyatetsky, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Russian and Spanish
- 1497775993
Education & Certifications
- University of Illinois Hospital and Health System
- McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
- St Joseph Hospital
- Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pyatetsky has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pyatetsky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pyatetsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pyatetsky works at
Dr. Pyatetsky has seen patients for Uveitis and Iridocyclitis, Iridocyclitis and Nearsightedness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pyatetsky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pyatetsky speaks Russian and Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Pyatetsky. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pyatetsky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pyatetsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pyatetsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.