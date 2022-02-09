Dr. Nesen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dmitry Nesen, MD
Overview
Dr. Dmitry Nesen, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their residency with Ny Med College
Dr. Nesen works at
Locations
-
1
Dmitry K. Nesen M.d.l.l.c.1420 York Ave Apt 1A, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 289-2571
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nesen?
It has been awhile since I last saw Dr. Nesen, but he was really knowledgeable in every possible way. He was extremely skillful in administering facet joint injections, which can be very painful if not done well (trust me I know). He will never keep you coming unless he thinks you truly need it. When my daughter was in an accident (hit a deer) I insisted that she see Dr. Nesen. He treated her very conservatively and she has recovered completely.
About Dr. Dmitry Nesen, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English, Russian
- 1295886612
Education & Certifications
- Ny Med College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nesen accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nesen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nesen works at
Dr. Nesen has seen patients for Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nesen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nesen speaks Russian.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Nesen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nesen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nesen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nesen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.