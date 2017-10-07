Dr. Dmitry Nepomnayshy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nepomnayshy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dmitry Nepomnayshy, MD
Overview
Dr. Dmitry Nepomnayshy, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Burlington, MA.
Dr. Nepomnayshy works at
Locations
-
1
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center41 Mall Rd, Burlington, MA 01805 Directions (781) 744-5100
-
2
Lahey Surgical Weight Loss Center480 Maple St # 103, Danvers, MA 01923 Directions (978) 304-8415
Hospital Affiliations
- Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nepomnayshy?
Dr. Nepomnayshy is an exceptional surgeon and professional doctor. His expertise is second to none. He performed the gastric bypass procedure on me in October of 2014. Dr. Nepomnayshy and his team educated, supported and were extremely professional with every interaction I had with his team. Because of his exceptional service, I am living an active lifestyle that I did not have before when I was weighing over 400 pounds . I am forever grateful tor Dr. Nepomnayshy and his team at Lahey Burlington
About Dr. Dmitry Nepomnayshy, MD
- General Surgery
- English, Russian
- 1891878401
Education & Certifications
- Lahey Clinic Med Center
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nepomnayshy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nepomnayshy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nepomnayshy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nepomnayshy works at
Dr. Nepomnayshy speaks Russian.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Nepomnayshy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nepomnayshy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nepomnayshy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nepomnayshy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.