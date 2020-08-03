Dr. Dmitry Nemirovsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nemirovsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dmitry Nemirovsky, MD
Overview
Dr. Dmitry Nemirovsky, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center and Hackensack University Medical Center.
Dr. Nemirovsky works at
Locations
-
1
Dmitry Nemirovsky, MD350 Engle St, Englewood, NJ 07631 Directions (201) 894-3533
Hospital Affiliations
- Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
- Hackensack University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nemirovsky?
I recently had a hybrid ablation that Dr. Nemirovsky performed with other cardiac team members. Thus far my a-fib is doing very well, and i'm very thankful to Dr. Nemirovsky and the entire team at Hackensack Meridian Hospital. Dr. Nemirovsky is very professional and caring, and takes the time to answer any questions and fully explain what to expect from all procedures. I highly recommend Dr. Nemirovsky.
About Dr. Dmitry Nemirovsky, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1518086933
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mt Sinai School Of Med
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Vanderbilt University School of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nemirovsky has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nemirovsky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nemirovsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nemirovsky works at
Dr. Nemirovsky has seen patients for Heart Disease, Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair and Third Degree Heart Block, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nemirovsky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nemirovsky speaks Russian.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Nemirovsky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nemirovsky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nemirovsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nemirovsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.