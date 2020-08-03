Overview

Dr. Dmitry Nemirovsky, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center and Hackensack University Medical Center.



Dr. Nemirovsky works at Dmitry Nemirovsky, MD in Englewood, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair and Third Degree Heart Block along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.