Super Profile

Dr. Dmitry Nemirovsky, MD

Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
4 (13)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Dmitry Nemirovsky, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center and Hackensack University Medical Center.

Dr. Nemirovsky works at Dmitry Nemirovsky, MD in Englewood, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair and Third Degree Heart Block along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dmitry Nemirovsky, MD
    350 Engle St, Englewood, NJ 07631 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 894-3533

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
  • Hackensack University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Disease
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair
Third Degree Heart Block
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Aug 03, 2020
    I recently had a hybrid ablation that Dr. Nemirovsky performed with other cardiac team members. Thus far my a-fib is doing very well, and i'm very thankful to Dr. Nemirovsky and the entire team at Hackensack Meridian Hospital. Dr. Nemirovsky is very professional and caring, and takes the time to answer any questions and fully explain what to expect from all procedures. I highly recommend Dr. Nemirovsky.
    Paul Sciarrillo — Aug 03, 2020
    About Dr. Dmitry Nemirovsky, MD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian
    NPI Number
    • 1518086933
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    Residency
    • Mt Sinai School Of Med
    Internship
    • Massachusetts General Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Vanderbilt University School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dmitry Nemirovsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nemirovsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nemirovsky has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nemirovsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nemirovsky works at Dmitry Nemirovsky, MD in Englewood, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Nemirovsky’s profile.

    Dr. Nemirovsky has seen patients for Heart Disease, Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair and Third Degree Heart Block, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nemirovsky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Nemirovsky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nemirovsky.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nemirovsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nemirovsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

