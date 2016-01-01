See All Dermatologists in Forest Hills, NY
Dr. Dmitry Khasak, MD

Dermatology
1.5 (27)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Dmitry Khasak, MD is a dermatologist in Forest Hills, NY. Dr. Khasak completed a residency at Mount Sinai Hospital. He currently practices at Medex Diagnostic & Treatment Center. He accepts multiple insurance plans, including Medicare.

Locations

  1. 1
    Medex Diagnostic and Treatment Center
    11129 Queens Blvd, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 275-8900
    Monday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    10:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Dmitry Khasak MD Dermatology Gr
    100 Town Square Pl Ste 409, Jersey City, NJ 07310 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 626-4040
  3. 3
    Dmitry Khasak MD Dermatology Gr
    844 Avenue C Ste A, Bayonne, NJ 07002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 339-6681
  4. 4
    Dmitry Khasak, MD
    77 Park Ave, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 826-6999
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dermatitis
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Contact Dermatitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Pubic Lice (Crabs) Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Chickenpox Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Kaposi's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • American International Group (AIG)
  • Amerihealth
  • Ameritas
  • Anthem
  • Assurant Health
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna
  • Delta Dental
  • EmblemHealth
  • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
  • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
  • Guardian
  • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
  • Humana
  • Medicaid
  • Medicare
  • MetLife
  • MultiPlan
  • Mutual of Omaha
  • Oxford Health Plans
  • Principal Financial Group
  • QualCare
  • Tricare
  • United Concordia
  • UnitedHealthCare

About Dr. Dmitry Khasak, MD

  • Dermatology
Specialties
  • 30 years of experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
  • English, Russian
Languages Spoken
  • Male
Gender
  • 1649258286
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

  • Mount Sinai Hospital
Residency
  • Columbia Presby
Internship
  • New York University School of Medicine
Medical Education

Patient Satisfaction

1.7
Average provider rating
Based on 27 ratings
Patient Ratings (27)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(3)
1 Star
(20)
