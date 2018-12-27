Dr. Dmitry Khaitov, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khaitov is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dmitry Khaitov, MD
Overview
Dr. Dmitry Khaitov, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Bethlehem, PA. They graduated from DONETSK MEDICAL INSTITUTE and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest and Lehigh Valley Hospital - Muhlenberg.
Dr. Khaitov works at
Locations
Lvpg Neurology-muhlenberg1770 Bathgate Rd Ste 403, Bethlehem, PA 18017 Directions (484) 884-8370
Hospital Affiliations
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Muhlenberg
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was very happy with the way Dr Khaitov explained things that was easy to understand for both my brother and I. My brother was wearing a NJ special Olypics shirt and asked about it. Dr Kaitov is interest in the patient and the person.
About Dr. Dmitry Khaitov, MD
- Neurology
- English, Hebrew
- 1720249048
Education & Certifications
- DONETSK MEDICAL INSTITUTE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khaitov has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khaitov accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khaitov has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khaitov works at
Dr. Khaitov has seen patients for Difficulty With Walking, Tremor and Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khaitov on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Khaitov speaks Hebrew.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Khaitov. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khaitov.
