See All Rheumatologists in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Dmitry Karayev, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Dmitry Karayev, MD

Rheumatology
5 (9)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Dmitry Karayev, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.

Dr. Karayev works at Center For Rheumatology in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Fever, Osteoporosis and Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Rheumatology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Eric Liu, MD
Dr. Eric Liu, MD
10 (2)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.

Locations

  1. 1
    Henry A Horton MD Inc
    8640 W 3rd St Ste 300, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 659-7878

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cedars - Sinai Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Fever
Osteoporosis
Arthritis
Fever
Osteoporosis
Arthritis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Behçet's Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Karayev?

    Nov 29, 2022
    Doctor was outstanding, really smart, and spent over 30 minutes with me.
    Shelly mandell — Nov 29, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Dmitry Karayev, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Dmitry Karayev, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Karayev to family and friends

    Dr. Karayev's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Karayev

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Dmitry Karayev, MD.

    About Dr. Dmitry Karayev, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1174783260
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Tufts University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dmitry Karayev, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Karayev is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Karayev has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Karayev has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Karayev works at Center For Rheumatology in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Karayev’s profile.

    Dr. Karayev has seen patients for Fever, Osteoporosis and Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Karayev on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Karayev. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karayev.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Karayev, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Karayev appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Dmitry Karayev, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.