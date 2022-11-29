Dr. Dmitry Karayev, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Karayev is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dmitry Karayev, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Henry A Horton MD Inc8640 W 3rd St Ste 300, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (310) 659-7878
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Doctor was outstanding, really smart, and spent over 30 minutes with me.
- Rheumatology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- Tufts University School Of Medicine
Dr. Karayev has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Karayev accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Karayev has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Karayev has seen patients for Fever, Osteoporosis and Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Karayev on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Karayev. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karayev.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Karayev, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Karayev appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.