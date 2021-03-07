Overview

Dr. Dmitry Grebenev, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Largo, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from FIRST MOSKOW SECHENOV MEDICAL INSTITUTE I.M. SECENOVA and is affiliated with Morton Plant Hospital.



Dr. Grebenev works at Diagnostic Clinic Medical Group in Largo, FL with other offices in Saint Petersburg, FL, Clearwater, FL and South Pasadena, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteopenia, Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.