See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Largo, FL
Dr. Dmitry Grebenev, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Dmitry Grebenev, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
2.5 (16)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Dmitry Grebenev, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Largo, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from FIRST MOSKOW SECHENOV MEDICAL INSTITUTE I.M. SECENOVA and is affiliated with Morton Plant Hospital.

Dr. Grebenev works at Diagnostic Clinic Medical Group in Largo, FL with other offices in Saint Petersburg, FL, Clearwater, FL and South Pasadena, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteopenia, Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Mary Desario, APRN
Mary Desario, APRN
8 (7)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Diagnostic Clinic Medical Group
    1301 2nd Ave SW, Largo, FL 33770 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 581-8767
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Diagnostic Clinic Medical Group Inc
    6735 Crosswinds Dr N, Saint Petersburg, FL 33710 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 548-8500
  3. 3
    Diagnostic Clinic Medical Group PA
    3131 N McMullen Booth Rd, Clearwater, FL 33761 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 726-8871
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
  4. 4
    Diagnostic Clinic Medical Group Inc.
    1615 Pasadena Ave S Ste 220, South Pasadena, FL 33707 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 581-4822

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Morton Plant Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteopenia
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Osteoporosis
Osteopenia
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Osteoporosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Lipoprotein Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acromegaly and Gigantism Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperaldosteronism Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Turner Syndrome Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Grebenev?

    Mar 07, 2021
    I love Dr. Grebenev! He is direct, to the point, seldom smiles, may appear condescending (he is not) . He IS a expert in the field of endocrinology and metabolism. As for those who lament over his interest in your BLOOD WORK AND LAB FINDINGS, they are his road map. He is very observant . When he walks into the room he looks at you. He can look at your hair, your facial features, you skin condition; its color , your posture, your facial expression they all reveal medical "secretes" to the expert. It is really not a social visit. As for Tammy she is a delightful FOCUSED human being. She concentrates on the job. No one likes mistakes. I am friend to neither, I am a grateful patient.
    sha — Mar 07, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Dmitry Grebenev, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Dmitry Grebenev, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Grebenev to family and friends

    Dr. Grebenev's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Grebenev

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Dmitry Grebenev, MD.

    About Dr. Dmitry Grebenev, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1528003043
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • FIRST MOSKOW SECHENOV MEDICAL INSTITUTE I.M. SECENOVA
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Dmitry Grebenev, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grebenev is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Grebenev has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Grebenev has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Grebenev has seen patients for Osteopenia, Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grebenev on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Grebenev. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grebenev.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grebenev, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grebenev appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Dmitry Grebenev, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.