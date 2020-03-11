Overview

Dr. Dmitry Gerber, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Yonkers, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from MONTANA STATE UNIVERSITY / GREAT FALLS and is affiliated with Saint John's Riverside Hospital and White Plains Hospital.



Dr. Gerber works at Westmed Medical Group in Yonkers, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Uterine Fibroids, Yeast Infections and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.