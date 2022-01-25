Dr. Dmitry Chuprun, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chuprun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Dmitry Chuprun, MD
Overview
Dr. Dmitry Chuprun, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from Hadassah Medical School, The Hebrew University Of Jerusalem and is affiliated with Rochester General Hospital and Unity Hospital.
Locations
Rochester Regional Health1415 Portland Ave Ste 350, Rochester, NY 14621 Directions (585) 442-5320
Hospital Affiliations
- Rochester General Hospital
- Unity Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Chuprin is professional, friendly (excellent bedside manners), explains clearly and succinctly, dedicated and caring.
About Dr. Dmitry Chuprun, MD
- Cardiology
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Hadassah Medical School, The Hebrew University Of Jerusalem
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Dr. Chuprun has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chuprun accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chuprun has seen patients for Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement, Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chuprun on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Chuprun. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chuprun.
