Overview

Dr. Dmitry Chuprun, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from Hadassah Medical School, The Hebrew University Of Jerusalem and is affiliated with Rochester General Hospital and Unity Hospital.



Dr. Chuprun works at Rochester Regional Health in Rochester, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement, Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.